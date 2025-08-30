Russia registers 2nd case of chikungunya fever

A second case of chikungunya fever within two days was registered in Russia on Saturday, according to the country's sanitary watchdog.

In a statement, Rospotrebnadzor confirmed that a PCR test conducted on a family member of the first chikungunya patient had come back positive from the laboratory.

It said that both patients had traveled together to Sri Lanka.

Symptoms of chikungunya include fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue, rash, and swollen joints. No vaccine or specific treatment exists for this viral infection, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

In June 2025, a chikungunya fever outbreak began in Guangdong Province, southern China. Foshan City, which is home to 9 million people, became the epicenter of the outbreak.

As of Aug. 7, the total number of confirmed cases in China has exceeded 10,000, with over 7,000 registered in Foshan alone.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, approximately 240,000 cases of the illness have been recorded globally across 16 countries since the beginning of 2025, resulting in 90 fatalities.





