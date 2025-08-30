Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia on Saturday claimed that its forces have taken control of the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the operation was carried out by the Vostok (East) group of forces.

It further said that a massive strike was also carried out overnight using "high-precision ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons", as well as strike drones, against "enterprises of the missile and aviation industry and military airfields of Ukraine."

"The objectives of the strike have been achieved; all designated targets have been hit," the ministry said.

Ukraine responded with air attacks, the ministry said, adding that Russian air defense systems shot down one guided aerial bomb, four long-range Neptune guided missiles, and 233 drones overnight.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





