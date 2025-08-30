CHINAS XI CALLS FOR RESTORING UNS AUTHORITY, VITALITY ON 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF WORLD BODY

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged "enhanced authority, vitality" of the UN to respond to the changing global situation as the world body marks its 80th anniversary.

During a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, President Xi said Beijing will deepen cooperation with the UN.

"We should rededicate ourselves to the founding mission of the U.N., reaffirm our commitment to the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, and enable the U.N. to respond to the changing situation with enhanced authority and vitality, so that it will remain the premier platform for coordinating actions among countries and responding to common challenges," he said, according to Mao Ning, foreign ministry spokesperson.

He added that Beijing will support the UN's central role in international affairs, and will work with the world body to shoulder responsibility for safeguarding world peace and promoting development and prosperity.

According to the UN statement, Guterres and Xi also discussed strengthening multilateralism and reforming international institutions, particularly the global financial system, along with cooperation between Beijing and the UN.

They also exchanged views on implementing the Pact for the Future, artificial intelligence, climate, and key global and regional developments. While according to media reports, the UN chief called China's support vital.

The 25th SCO summit and the "SCO Plus" meeting will be held on Sunday and Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions, including Israel's war on Gaza, the Ukraine crisis, as well as tariff tensions.

As the rotating chair, Xi will preside over the huddle, which marks the fifth annual SCO summit hosted by China.

Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will attend the summit.

Among the participants will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.