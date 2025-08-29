Russia spies on US, NATO weapons routes in Germany with drones

Russia is systematically monitoring military transport routes in Germany and other European countries to track weapons deliveries to Ukraine, German media reported on Friday.

Suspected Russian drones are surveilling US and NATO military transport routes, gathering intelligence on upcoming weapons deliveries and ammunition shipments to the front, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported.

Citing Western intelligence sources, the weekly reported that Russian authorities have detailed knowledge about Ukraine's defense suppliers, including product relevance and weapons quantities. This intelligence directly benefits Russian troops in Ukraine, according to the sources.

The report also claimed that Russian drones are monitoring military bases throughout Germany, including facilities where Ukrainian soldiers receive training.

The alleged drone surveillance comes amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Western nations have supported Ukraine militarily since the war began in February 2022, with Germany becoming Ukraine's largest European military supporter, providing €40 billion ($46.6 billion) in military aid since 2022.

This support includes various advanced weapons and military equipment, such as Leopard 2 battle tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Marder combat vehicles, and Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.



