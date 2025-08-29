Russia massing 100,000 troops near east Ukraine stronghold: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was building up a force of some 100,000 troops near the eastern Ukrainian stronghold of Pokrovsk, which Russia claims as its territory.

"There is a build-up and concentration of the enemy there. Up to 100,000 -- that's what we have as of this morning. They are preparing offensive actions in any case," Zelensky told journalists including AFP reporters.

He added that Ukrainian forces were pushing out pockets of Russian troops from the north eastern border region of Sumy.









