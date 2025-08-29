RUSSIA BLASTS EUROPES IRAN SANCTIONS MOVE

Russia on Friday warned that the reimposition of sanctions against Iran risked "irreparable consequences", after Britain, France and Germany moved to reintroduce curbs over Tehran's failure to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We strongly urge them to reconsider and review their erroneous decisions before they lead to irreparable consequences and further tragedy," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It accused the European trio of undermining diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the stand-off over Iran's nuclear programme.

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is a party to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, which provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

The three countries, also dubbed the E3, notified the UN Security Council on Thursday that they "believe Iran to be in significant non-performance of its commitments" under the agreement, according to a letter seen by AFP.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany said invoked the process known as "the 'snapback' mechanism," which initiates a 30-day deadline for reimposing sanctions suspended under the 2015 accord.

Iran warned that it would "respond appropriately" to the move which risks drawing a curtain on the most sustained diplomatic push for a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear crisis.

Tehran and Moscow have been bolstering political, military and economic ties over the past decade as Russia drifted away from the West. Relations between the two countries grew even closer after Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine.











