France welcomes renewal of UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed the unanimous renewal of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, saying Paris remains committed to supporting the country's security and sovereignty.

"The mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in which France is fully engaged, was just renewed unanimously. This is an important signal, which we welcome," Macron said through the US social media company X, after speaking with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The UNIFIL mission, established in 1978, deploys more than 10,000 peacekeepers along the Lebanon-Israel border to support security and stability in south Lebanon.

Macron praised recent steps taken by Beirut to strengthen state authority and urged the government to approve a new plan aimed at restoring its monopoly on the use of force.

He said his envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian would soon travel to Lebanon to work closely with officials once the plan is adopted.

Macron stressed that Lebanese stability also depends on stopping Israeli violations of the country's sovereignty.

"The complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and an end to all violations of Lebanese sovereignty are essential conditions for implementing this plan," he said, adding that France stands ready to assist in the handover of positions still occupied by Israel.

He underlined that the Lebanese Armed Forces must remain the cornerstone of national sovereignty and announced that France would convene two international conferences by the end of the year-one to support the military and another to back Lebanon's recovery and reconstruction.

"Security restored, sovereignty affirmed, prosperity rebuilt: this is the future we want for Lebanon, true to the enduring strength of its cedars," he said.





