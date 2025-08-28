South Korea, New Zealand to conduct joint research

South Korea and New Zealand agreed Thursday to jointly conduct research to develop new quantum communication technology for secure data transmission, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The two countries held a joint committee meeting on science and technology in Seoul, agreeing to deepen cooperation in quantum communication, a method of ultra-secure data transfer that uses quantum physics to detect any attempts at eavesdropping, said the media outlet, citing South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT.

"The meeting will provide a new opportunity for the two countries to generate new growth engines through collaboration in cutting-edge technologies," the ministry said.

The countries also discussed outcomes of their joint research carried from 2021 to 2023 in fields such as new materials, smart farming and health care, and ways to commercialize the achievements.





