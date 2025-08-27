US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in southern Lebanon

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack arrived Wednesday in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon aboard a helicopter, according to Lebanon's National News Agency NNA.

The Lebanese army was deployed in the vicinity of Francois Hajj Barracks and at the northern entrance of Khiam town to secure the visit.

Details on the agenda of the visit were not immediately available.

Barrack, on his visit to Lebanon, is accompanied by US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham, as well as Congressman Joe Wilson.

He triggered outrage and calls for an apology on Tuesday after telling a group of local journalists to "act civilized" after meeting Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun in Beirut to discuss plans for the disarmament of Hezbollah.





