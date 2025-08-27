Russia, China complete first joint submarine patrol mission

Russia and China completed the first joint submarine patrol mission in the Pacific Ocean, Moscow announced on Wednesday.

"Submarines of the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) have participated in their first joint patrol mission in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The underwater patrol began early August following the completion of the Sino-Russian naval exercise Joint Sea Interaction-2025 held in the waters of the Sea of Japan.

"A diesel-electric submarine Volkhov of the Pacific Fleet and a PLAN submarine embarked on a coordinated patrol route in the Sea of Japan and East China Sea," the statement read.

After completing their assigned tasks, both vessels returned to their home bases, on Wednesday. The Russian vessel, Volkhov, arrived in Vladivostok, covering over 2,000 nautical miles.

The corvette Gromkiy and rescue tugboat Fotiy Krylov supported the first underwater patrol mission, the ministry said.

The main goals of the joint patrol included "strengthening naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitoring maritime areas, and protecting economic marine activities of Russia and China," the ministry said. Russian and Chinese sailors traditionally practice maneuvering and coordination during joint exercises," it added.





