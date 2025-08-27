Half of British adults deeply concerned about AI impact on their jobs: Poll

Half of adults in the UK are concerned about the possible impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their jobs, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

A poll of 2,600 UK adults by the Trade Congress Union (TUC) showed "deep disquiet and concern" among the general public about the rapid expansion of AI, especially its potential impact on their work.

The findings revealed that 51% adults are concerned about the impact of AI and new technologies on their job, as the TUC called on the government for a "step change" in the country's approach to developing and deploying AI.

Job losses or changes to terms and conditions were the most commonly cited concern, noted to the poll.

The findings showed 52% of Labour voters, 49% of Conservative voters, and 52% of Reform voters all expressing worries.

The impact of AI is a particular worry for young workers early in their career, rising to 62% of workers aged 25-34, according to the results.

Meanwhile, half of the public also believe that workers and unions should have an equal say with business on shaping the future of AI and technology in the UK-with just 17% opposing.

Kate Bell, TUC assistant general secretary, said that AI could have transformative potential and if developed properly, workers can benefit from the productivity gains this technology may bring.

"But for this to happen, workers must be placed at the heart of AI innovation," said Bell.

She warned that if left unmanaged and in the wrong hands, the AI revolution could "entrench rampant inequality" as jobs are degraded or displaced, and shareholders get richer.





