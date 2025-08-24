Canada announces $1.46B worth of military assistance to Ukraine

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney answers a reporters question as he joins Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a joint press conference at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (AP Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a CA$2 billion ($1.46 billion) military assistance package for Ukraine as he visited Kyiv on Sunday, marking Ukraine's 34th Independence Day.

Carney shared details of the military aid package, which was pledged at the G7 Summit in June.

The comprehensive aid package includes CA$835 million for critical equipment such as armored vehicles, medical equipment, spare parts, small arms, ammunition and explosives, plus additional drone capabilities, according to the prime minister's office.

Approximately CA$680 million is allocated for the purchase of NATO-prioritized military equipment from the US for Kyiv's air defense capabilities. Another CA$220 million will fund drone, counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities, including joint ventures between Ukrainian and Canadian industries.

The package allocates CA$165 million for Canada's work in Ukraine Defense Contact Group Capability Coalitions and CA$100 million for ammunition through the Czech Ammunition Initiative.

Carney also announced over CA$31 million for humanitarian assistance and "initiatives to counter digital attacks and evolving threats to Ukrainian democracy."

HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP



"Ukraine is, once again, at the frontline of the struggle for democracy and freedom," Carney said. "This is a critical moment where allies must step up and lead, and Canada is answering that call."

Canada maintains strong ties with Ukraine, becoming one of the first Western nations to recognize Ukrainian independence in 1991 and hosting over 1 million Ukrainians. Since February 2022, when the war with Russia started, Canada has committed nearly CA$22 billion in assistance.

Carney met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and members of the Cabinet in Kyiv.

The announcement comes amid intensive diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump, who recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska and subsequently hosted Zelensky with European leaders in Washington.

Trump has announced plans for Putin-Zelensky bilateral talks while security guarantees for Ukraine are under consideration.