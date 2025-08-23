Canada to lift tariffs on US goods under CUSMA trade deal

Canada announced Friday that it would eliminate all countertariffs on US products covered by the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) from next month.

"The Canadian government will now match the United States by removing all of Canada's tariffs on US goods specifically covered under CUSMA," Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

Carney said the decision will go into force as of Sept. 1 and will exclude tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

The change means a range of US-made consumer goods will no longer face the 25% tariffs if they comply with CUSMA, the world's second-largest free trade agreement in terms of trade volume, also known as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

On July 31, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order raising the tariff rate on Canada from 25% to 35%.

The new tariff rate on Canada took effect on Aug. 1, the White House said, accusing Canada of failing to cooperate with efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, while also retaliating against actions taken by the US.

In a statement, Carney's office stated that Canada "currently has the best trade deal" with the US.

Noting that the two countries "now re-established free trade" for the majority of goods, the statement affirmed that the focus now is "squarely on these strategic sectors and the future."

"The Canadian government will begin our preparations for the CUSMA review process due next year by launching new consultations starting next month to assess Canadian priorities in the new global trade environment," it added.

Emphasizing the possible opportunities between Canada and the US, the statement said: "As we develop our new trade relationship with the US, Canada will continue to take all measures necessary to support Canadian workers, businesses, and consumers."