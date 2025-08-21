US: Europe must shoulder biggest share of security in Ukraine

US Vice President JD Vance said that after the Russia-Ukraine war, the primary responsibility for ensuring Kyiv's security should fall on Europe.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Vance stressed that if a deal is reached to end the war, European countries will need to assume the lion's share of the burden in guaranteeing Ukraine's security. He underlined that due to Europe's proximity to Ukraine and its resulting security interests, the responsibility should rest mainly with them.

"It's their continent. It's their security. And the President (Donald Trump) has been very clear they're going to have to step up here," Vance said.

Proponents of continued US aid to Ukraine argue that America's security is tied to Europe's, and also that the whole world benefits when countries are safe from threats to their territory.

While saying the US would be willing to help if necessary to stop the war and the loss of lives, Vance emphasized that they expect Europe to take a "leading role."

He added that the US remains open to discussions on the issue, but will not make any commitments without first knowing how the war can be brought to an end.

The vice president's comments came after Trump hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and multiple European leaders at the White House on Monday, where they discussed next steps in diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict, including security guarantees for Kyiv.





