France, India vow to boost trade, strategic partnership in bid for greater sovereignty

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Thursday to expand trade and strategic cooperation across multiple sectors, framing the partnership as essential for both nations' sovereignty and independence.

Macron said on the US social media company X that they agreed to "strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas," calling it the key to ensuring sovereignty and independence.

He added that they also coordinated their positions on the war in Ukraine to advance "a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and the security of Europe."

Modi's office said the leaders also exchanged views on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Macron shared his assessment on recent meetings in Washington between European, US, and Ukrainian leaders, and his perspective on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Modi reiterated India's support for "peaceful resolution of conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability."

The statement added that Macron and Modi reviewed progress on cooperation in trade, defense, civil nuclear energy, technology, and renewable energy.

Both reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening the India-France strategic partnership and to mark 2026 as the "Year of Innovation."

Macron conveyed support for the early conclusion of a free trade agreement between India and the European Union, a long-running negotiation that both sides hope to accelerate.

The two leaders also pledged cooperation on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, with preparations underway for the AI Summit in New Delhi in 2026, following the Paris gathering earlier this year.

They also committed to close coordination in multilateral forums, including France's upcoming G7 presidency and India's BRICS presidency in 2026.

"The leaders agreed to remain in touch on all issues," said Modi's office.



