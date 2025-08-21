Brazilian, French presidents discuss US tariffs, Mercosur-EU deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had a nearly hour-long phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss global and bilateral issues.

"During our conversation, I condemned the political use of trade tariffs against Brazil and reported the measures our government has taken to protect Brazilian workers and companies," Lula said through the US social media company X on Wednesday.

He also briefed Macron on Brazil's appeal to the World Trade Organization regarding what he described as unjustified US tariffs.

Lula noted Brazil's commitment to expanding trade agreements, stressing efforts to conclude a deal between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and the EU during Brasilia's current presidency.

Meanwhile, Macron said on X that during his phone call with Lula, he reiterated his readiness for an "ambitious" EU-Mercosur agreement, "as long as it safeguards the interests of our French and European agriculture, and serves our respective economies."

Lula further said they underscored their intention to boost cooperation between the developed nations and the Global South "in favor of trade based on multilaterally agreed rules," adding that "the defense of multilateralism" will be a key theme at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) virtual summit planned for September.

On climate change, Lula stressed COP-30 (2025 UN Climate Change Conference) would be "the COP of truth, where it will become clear which countries believe in science." He noted Brazil's ambitious, nationally determined contributions and urged the EU and its members to set targets "commensurate with the challenge facing the planet."

He added that Macron reiterated his support for the summit to be held in the Brazilian city of Belem and confirmed his attendance.

Lula said they also discussed peace efforts in Ukraine, noting that Macron praised the role of the Friends of Peace Group led by Brazil and China.

The Brazilian president added that during the call, he voiced concern over rising global military spending, while "around 700 million people still go hungry."

He further pointed to Brazil's removal from the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Hunger Map and urged reforms of multilateral institutions to ensure more representative global governance, adding: "In the bilateral sphere, we committed to deepening cooperation in defense matters."





