President Erdoğan holds phone call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the outcome of last week's Alaska summit between the US and Russian presidents, trade issues, and bilateral relations in a phone call on Wednesday.

"During the call, the outcomes of the Alaska summit and Türkiye-Russia bilateral relations, particularly trade ties, were discussed," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"President Erdogan stated that he has been closely following developments related to the peace process, emphasizing that since the beginning of the (Ukraine) war, Türkiye has sincerely strived to achieve a just peace, and in this regard, supports approaches that aim to establish lasting peace with the participation of all parties," it said.

"President Putin, drawing attention to the Istanbul Process, thanked President Erdogan for hosting the peace talks and for Türkiye's efforts," it added.

The two presidents also "agreed on the importance of maintaining dialogue between the two countries."