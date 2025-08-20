Egypt urges Israel to approve Gaza ceasefire deal

Egypt called on Israel on Wednesday to approve a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal accepted by Hamas.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed the "need for the Israeli side to accept the deal approved by Hamas based on the proposal of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff" to immediately reach a ceasefire in Gaza, allow the flow of humanitarian aid, and release a number of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The ministry said the ceasefire will "contribute to maintaining security and stability" in the region and revive the path for a two-state solution based on relevant UN resolutions.

Hamas said on Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal's content.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, said the new Egyptian-Qatari proposal closely resembles Witkoff's original plan, which called for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and negotiations to end the war.

According to Egyptian media, the proposal calls for Israeli forces to reposition near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza and a temporary halt to military operations for two months to facilitate a prisoner-hostage exchange.

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





