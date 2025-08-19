UK PM to chair 'Coalition of Willing' meeting on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will chair a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Tuesday to brief allies on Monday's Washington talks on Ukraine.

According to British media reports, leaders will also discuss next steps toward securing a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later in the day, the EU leaders are expected to convene a virtual European Council.

Speaking after the White House talks, Starmer said there had been "real progress" in efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy and multiple European leaders in the White House on Monday, where they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and other ways to end the Ukraine war.

The US president said his administration began preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents.





