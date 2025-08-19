Russian president, Saudi crown prince discuss developments on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent developments around the Ukrainian settlement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin updated Mohammed bin Salman about key outcomes of his latest interactions with US President Donald Trump, according to the Kremlin statement.

On Aug. 15, Putin and Trump held a bilateral meeting to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Following this encounter, Trump convened a separate meeting with another principal stakeholder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and subsequently contacted Putin again to provide updates on advancements made.

The Kremlin statement added that Russian-Saudi cooperation in politics, trade, and investment was also discussed.

"High appreciation was expressed for joint work within the framework of OPEC+ aimed at ensuring stability in the global energy market. It was agreed to continue interaction at various levels," it said.