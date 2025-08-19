Nepal eliminates viral infection rubella: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that viral infection rubella has been eliminated as a public health problem in Nepal.

"Nepal's success reflects the unwavering commitment of its leadership, persistent efforts of the healthcare workers and volunteers, and unstinting support of engaged and informed communities, for a healthy start for babies and a future free of rubella disease," said Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge of WHO in Southeast Asia.

Dr. Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, WHO representative to Nepal, said the "achievement is the result of close collaboration between the Government, dedicated health workers, partners and communities."

The Himalayan nation formed a national immunization program in 2012, including the rubella, for age group nine months to 15 years.

Four national campaigns were carried out in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024, and by 2024, Nepal achieved over 95% coverage for at least one dose of rubella vaccine, enough to create herd immunity.

The country also introduced a laboratory testing algorithm for surveillance, becoming the first in the Southeast Asia region to create one.

So far, four countries in the Southeast Asia has eliminated measles, while six, including the most recent case, Nepal, eliminated rubella.

Rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious viral infection that can cause serious damage such as miscarriage, stillbirth, or a range of lifelong congenital defects in babies when adults contract it during pregnancy.

The infection is generally mild in children and adults.

The organization aims to eliminate measles and control rubella in the region by 2026, after having to revise the previous deadlines.

The WHO South-East Asia Region has 10 member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, South Korea, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste.



