Italian minister: Peace process strengthens Zelenskyy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday welcomed the outcome of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Washington, describing them as "another important piece in the peace mosaic" that strengthens Kyiv's position against Moscow.

"It was a positive day, above all because everyone agreed on the principle of guaranteeing Ukraine's security, and this strengthens Zelenskyy's position in negotiations with Putin," Tajani told Italian daily Il Messaggero.

He said Europe and the US essentially accepted an Italian proposal for a "different version" of NATO's Article 5, ensuring Ukraine's independence through a system of mutual aid in the event of an external attack.

"Ukraine's friendly countries, including the US, will have to intervene to defend it in the event of an attack," he said, adding that it would be a "good thing" if Russian President Vladimir Putin also accepted the clause.

Tajani stressed that Putin cannot be seen as victorious despite the optics of his recent meeting with Trump in Alaska. "In three years, he hasn't achieved the conquest of Ukraine he wanted in three days. We're talking to him to seek a just peace, one that won't humiliate Ukraine," he said.

He underlined that any decisions on Donbass and Crimea belong solely to Ukraine. "No deals can be made over Zelensky's head. We are by his side," he affirmed.

Tajani said that European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accompanied Zelenskyy to the White House to demonstrate unity.

"European and transatlantic unity allows Trump to have new strings to his bow, and Zelenskyy is strengthened by a united West," he said.

SITUATION IN GAZA

Turning to the Middle East, Tajani demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and an end to Israeli bombardments.

"Hamas is also jointly responsible for the massacre, but the Israeli government has long since crossed the red line of a legitimate and proportionate response. The battle against Hamas has been won; the bombing must stop," he said, adding that Italy opposes Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank.

He also rejected reports of plans to relocate Palestinians abroad.

"This is unacceptable. Our goal is the creation of a Palestinian state that recognizes Israel. We recognize ourselves in the Egyptian project and are ready to send troops to an Arab-led UN mission to build the Palestinian state," Tajani said.



