Zelensky says Ukraine ready for ‘real truce’ ahead of talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that Ukraine is prepared for a "real truce" and a new security architecture, stressing that joint pressure from the US, Europe, and global partners is necessary to end Russia's war.

"Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result," Zelensky said ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He added that Kyiv does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin "to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest," emphasizing that only collective international pressure could stop the killings.

"Together with the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General, we coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting with President Trump. Ukraine is ready for a real truce and for establishing a new security architecture. We need peace," he said on US social media company X.

The remarks came shortly before Zelensky's scheduled meeting with Trump in Washington, DC, where security guarantees and steps toward ending the conflict are expected to be discussed.