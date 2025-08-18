Germany aims for ‘long-term, sustainable peace’ in Ukraine

Germany on Monday reiterated the need for "robust security guarantees" in Ukraine in a bid to end the war with neighboring Russia.

The goal is a "long-term and sustainable peace" in Ukraine so that's why "these security guarantees are so important," deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer told journalists in Berlin.

"Ukraine needs, of course, robust security guarantees. The question of its specific design is extremely complex. There are not only a number of political but also a number of technical questions that need to be discussed in detail," he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul shied away from making a commitment to deploy German troops to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping force.

In response to a question on this issue during his visit to Tokyo, Wadephul said nothing has yet been agreed upon with other European states regarding the possible deployment of troops as a security guarantee for a peace settlement. "We are at the beginning of a difficult process."

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a key summit in Anchorage, Alaska, late Friday, marking the first meeting between the sitting Russian and US presidents in over four years.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit Washington later in the day to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders for critical discussions with US President Donald Trump, the German government announced Sunday.

"The trip serves as an information exchange with US President Donald Trump after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement.

"Chancellor Merz will discuss the current peace efforts with the heads of state and government and underscore Germany's interest in a swift peace agreement," he added.

According to Kornelius, the talks will focus on several key issues, including security guarantees, territorial questions, and "continued support for Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression."

The spokesman added that the leaders will also discuss ways to "maintain the pressure of sanctions" against Russia to motivate Moscow toward a diplomatic solution.





