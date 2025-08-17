Starmer to consult Ukraine allies, amid reports Trump wants land deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet European allies on Sunday, amid reports US President Donald Trump favours a Russian land grab in Ukraine to end the war.



Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host the coalition of the willing on Sunday afternoon.



The video conference of allies who plan to keep the peace in Ukraine comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's White House meeting with Trump on Monday.



The one-to-one meeting in the Oval Office could pave the way for a three-way meeting alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US president has said.



The Russian and US leaders met on Friday at a military base in the city of Anchorage in the northernmost US state of Alaska for a summit to broker an end to the war in Ukraine.



Several news outlets have cited sources which claimed that during the negotiations Putin demanded full control of Donetsk and Luhansk – two occupied Ukrainian regions – as a condition for ending the war.



In exchange, he would give up other Ukrainian territories held by Russian troops.



Other outlets reported that Trump is inclined to support the plan, and will speak to Zelensky about it on Monday when they meet in the Oval Office.



Starmer commended Trump's "pursuit of an end to the killing" following a phone call with the US President, Zelensky and NATO allies on Saturday morning.



But he insisted Ukraine's leader must not be excluded from future talks to broker a peace in Ukraine.



Starmer and European leaders appeared increasingly confident that Trump will offer a "security guarantee" of air support to back up allied troops on the ground in Ukraine, should they be deployed to keep the peace.



But Trump also appeared to have a change of heart on what he wants to achieve from the talks, indicating that he wants a permanent peace settlement rather than a ceasefire, echoing the sentiment of Putin.



The Alaska summit was "timely" and "useful," Putin said after he left.



Experts have warned the face-to-face summit has risked legitimizing the Russian leader, who has been made a pariah by the international community for invading Ukraine.



Zelensky warned Russia may ramp up its strikes against his country in the coming days "in order to create more favourable political circumstances for talks with global actors."



