Trump: Now up to Zelenskyy, European leaders 'to get it done'

US President Donald Trump said Friday that after his summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to get it done.

"A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached," Trump said during a Fox News interview following his historic sit-down with Putin in Alaska.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," he added.

Trump and Putin were upbeat after their more than three-hour closed-door talks, with the Russian leader saying they had come to reach an "understanding."

Specifics on the deal framework were not immediately available, and it is unclear what issues remain outstanding after the talks.

Key sticking points heading into the meeting remained controversial land swaps between Russia and Ukraine, which Zelenskyy has ruled out, as well as what types of security guarantees can be provided to Kyiv to ensure Russia does not return to war against its eastern European neighbor.

Trump said a trilateral meeting between himself, Zelenskyy and Putin would be "set up." The US president did not have a firm timeline for when that would occur, but said it would happen in "fairly short" order.

"They both want me there, and I'll be there. You've got to see it out," Trump said about Zelenskyy and Putin.



