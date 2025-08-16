Putin-Trump talks in Alaska have ended, Kremlin says

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, 15 August 2025. (EPA Photo)

The first round of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the US state of Alaska has concluded, the Kremlin announced Saturday.

The talks lasted more than three hours, with two representatives from each side joining the presidents.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov represented Russia, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff participated on behalf of America.

The talks in Anchorage are the first communication between the Russian and American leaders in more than four years since Putin last met with Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, in Geneva in 2021.

For Putin, the visit to the US marks his first trip to the country in 10 years. He last visited in 2015 when he traveled to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.



























