Putin told Trump he could relax some territorial claims in exchange for Donetsk region, FT reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donetsk region as a condition for ending Russia's war but told U.S. President Donald Trump he could freeze the rest of the frontline if his core demands were met, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Putin made the request during his meeting with Trump in Alaska on Friday, the FT said, citing four people with direct knowledge of the talks.

In exchange for the Donetsk region, Putin said he would freeze the frontline in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the report said.































