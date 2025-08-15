Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘counting on America’ ahead of Alaska talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Kyiv is "counting on America" to help open a path toward a just peace as the US and Russian presidents prepare for a meeting in Alaska.

Zelenskyy said in a statement that the talks should lead to "a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion" between the leaders, stressing that "the necessary steps must be taken by Russia."

He also added that Ukraine is reinforcing positions in the Pokrovsk sector and other key areas in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, claiming that Russian forces are seeking more favorable political positions ahead of the meeting.

He said that the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are "operating very effectively" in the Dobropillia area, with additional reinforcements approved for multiple fronts.

Zelenskyy also highlighted discussions on developing a contract-based army and securing funding for Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces for 2025-2026, saying the military will remain ready "under any circumstances" to protect statehood.

Russia has not yet responded to the remarks.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet at 11.30 am local time (1930GMT) in Anchorage, marking the first talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Zelenskyy previously said that Trump expressed readiness to provide his country with security guarantees.

Trump has said Russia and Ukraine would swap territories as part of a peace agreement and has threatened Putin with "very severe consequences" if he does not agree to end the war in Ukraine at the summit.





