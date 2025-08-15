Pro-Ukraine protesters rally ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

On the eve of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, around 140 people gathered at a busy intersection in Anchorage, Alaska, to voice their opposition.



Waving Ukrainian and US flags and holding signs, demonstrators at the Thursday evening rally drew supportive honks from passing drivers, including one trucker who leaned on his horn for an extended blast.



"It's very important to let the world know that Alaska - and we are really strong Alaskans - don't really approve of this meeting or the people having it," said protester Cristy Willer, who questioned why Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, wouldn't be at Friday's summit.



"President Zelensky isn't here. He should be here. Doesn't make sense to us," she said.



"People are really worried," Willer's fried Susan Soule said. "They feel for Ukraine. They are angry that Trump is our president."



Two other women said they were demonstrating on behalf of Ukrainians living in Alaska who, despite having residency permits, feared joining public protests because of Trump's immigration policies. They noted the ongoing raids across the country by agents with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Many participants waved posters reading "We stand with Ukraine." Other signs condemned Putin as a "war criminal" and called for First Lady Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, to be deported.



Also among the protesters was Petra, a German from the Stuttgart region who has lived in Alaska for decades. She highlighted that the US military regularly conducts defence drills in the state, including scenarios involving potential Russian attacks, and criticized the red-carpet treatment being extended to Putin.



