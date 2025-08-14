Zelenskyy : NATO defense-support initiative brings $1.5B in pledges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that a new defense-support initiative with partners has already secured $1.5 billion in pledges to supply weapons to Kyiv through NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

"So far, the Netherlands contributed $500 million, a joint pledge from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden—$500million, and yesterday Germany added another $500 million," Zelenskyy said in a statement, describing the funds as "a very real boost."

He thanked Germany for its "important step" and said PURL enables NATO members to cooperate in purchasing US-made weapons for Ukraine, calling it "a mechanism that truly strengthens our defense."

"Every contribution under PURL is a direct investment in our ability to defend our people's lives and bring a dignified peace closer. I thank all our allies for standing with Ukraine," he added.

The NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List was developed to streamline the delivery of urgently needed military aid to Ukraine, allowing member states to pool resources for joint arms procurement.



