WHO chief: 14,800 Gaza patients need urgent care

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday announced that it had facilitated the medical evacuation of 38 critically ill patients from the Gaza Strip, urging more countries to offer lifesaving treatment and restore medical referral routes.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the evacuation, supported by the EU's humanitarian arm ECHO, included 32 children and six adults, accompanied by 99 family members.

According to Tedros, 25 children and six adults were transferred to Italy, five children to Belgium, and two children to Türkiye for specialized care.

"We thank @eu_echo and all governments that have shown solidarity with Gaza's critical patients by offering them specialized care," he said through the US social media company X.

However, Tedros warned that more than 14,800 patients in Gaza still require urgent medical treatment that is unavailable in the enclave due to the ongoing conflict and collapse of health services.

"We call on more countries to step forward and offer support, and for referral routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be restored before it is too late," he said.

The WHO chief reiterated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire, adding: "Peace is the best medicine."

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,700 victims since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





