Russian parliamentary delegation arrives in North Korea official visit

A delegation from Russia's lower house of parliament arrived in North Korea's capital on a two-day official visit, the legislature said late Wednesday.

A statement by the Russian State Duma said its delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, is visiting Pyongyang at the invitation of the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's legislative body.

"The program of the visit, which will last until Aug. 15, includes a number of meetings," the statement said, adding that Volodin and his delegation will also take part in ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of the National Liberation Day of Korea on Friday.

The holiday, marking Japan's defeat in World War II and the end of its 35 years of colonial rule in the Korean Peninsula, is also celebrated in South Korea.

The delegation's two-day visit was announced by the State Duma on Tuesday.





