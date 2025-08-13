Zelensky: Putin-Trump summit should focus on Ukraine ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that Russia should face new sanctions if it does not agree to an "immediate ceasefire" at a summit with US President Donald Trump this week.

"We hope that the central topic at the meeting will be a ceasefire. An immediate ceasefire," Zelensky said after a call with Trump and European leaders ahead of the US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday.

"Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire," he added, speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.









