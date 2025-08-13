Mount Semeru erupts again in southern Indonesia

Mount Semeru in Indonesia erupted again on Wednesday, sending a column of smoke and ash about 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above its peak in East Java's Lumajang Regency, officials said.

The eruption occurred at 9.38 am local time (0238GMT), the state-run Antara News reported, citing Mount Semeru observation post officer, Sigit Rian Alfian.

Mount Semeru is located on the border of Lumajang and Malang Regencies, East Java.

Seismic instruments recorded the eruption with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters (0.86 inches) and a duration of 138 seconds.

On Tuesday, seismic activity at Mount Semeru remained dominated by 53 eruption quakes, each with amplitudes ranging from 10 to 22 millimeters and lasting between 58 and 191 seconds.

Local authorities said Mount Semeru still remains at Alert Level II, banning all activities in the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, within 8 kilometers (around 5 miles) of the summit.

Semeru, which stands at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes. It has a long history of eruptions, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," experiences frequent seismic activity and has more than 120 active volcanoes.