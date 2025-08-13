China launches internet satellites

China on Wednesday successfully launched a group of low Earth orbit satellites, which will constitute an internet constellation, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The satellite group, the eighth of its kind, was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

The satellites were launched at 2.43 pm (0643GMT) aboard a homegrown Long March-5B carrier rocket, successfully entering their preset orbit.

It marked the 588th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.





