Putin reaffirms Russia’s readiness to assist normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed his country's readiness to assist the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in line with trilateral deals signed between 2020 and 2022.

Putin confirmed the Russian side's readiness in this regard during a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Kremlin, which said the talks were held at the initiative of the Armenian side and that Moscow is also ready to assist in unblocking transport routes in the South Caucasus region.

The statement said Pashinyan provided detailed information on the results of the trilateral summit in Washington, which involved the Armenian premier, as well as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump, last week.

"Vladimir Putin noted the importance of steps to ensure sustainable peace between Yerevan and Baku," the statement said.

The statement said that Putin informed Pashinyan on the main results of his meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Russian capital on Wednesday, and on preparations surrounding his upcoming meeting with the US president in Alaska on Friday.

Pashinyan welcomed the steps aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine war, the readout said, adding: "Some current issues on the bilateral agenda were touched upon, with an emphasis on the further development of trade and investment cooperation and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union."

On Aug. 8, Aliyev, Pashinyan, and Trump signed a joint declaration aiming to end decades of conflict between the two Southern Caucasus neighbors following a trilateral summit at the White House, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including most recently in 2023, when Azerbaijan liberated its territory of Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan also informed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the results of the trilateral summit, highlighting the opportunities that the declaration signed opens up for the region, according to a statement by his office.