Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan for 'peace summit' at White House

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to host a "peace summit" between long-time adversaries Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House on Friday.



Trump announced the meeting on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, saying Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would attend.



"President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump wrote, without providing further details.



Tensions remain high between the two countries. In 2023, Armenia lost control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region during a lightning offensive by Azerbaijan, which is ruled by Aliyev in an authoritarian manner and possesses significant oil wealth.



Since then, Yerevan has faced a serious political crisis, with more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. Baku has also continued to apply military pressure on Yerevan.



Trump also said the United States would sign bilateral agreements with both countries to pursue economic opportunities and "fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region."



The US president wrote that many leaders had tried to end the conflict "with no success, until now, thanks to "TRUMP."

