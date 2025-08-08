PUTIN, INDIAS MODI DISCUSS UKRAINE WAR

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Ukraine war in a phone call, according to a Friday statement from New Delhi.

The call between the two leaders came as the US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, accusing New Delhi of profiting from Russian oil purchases.

Putin briefed Modi on the latest developments in the Ukraine war, said the statement from the Indian prime minister's office.

Modi reiterated India's "consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict," it said.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in bilateral ties, and "reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the statement added.

Modi also extended his invitation to Putin to attend the 23rd annual India-Russia summit to be hosted by the South Asian nation later this year.





