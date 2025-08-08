Putin discusses Ukrainian settlement with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of Ukrainian settlement in phone talks with his Kazakh and Uzbek counterparts, the Kremlin said on Friday.

In conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Putin shared his assessments of this week's meeting held at the Kremlin with US envoy Steve Witkoff, a statement said.

Mirziyoyev voiced support for efforts aimed at finding political-diplomatic solutions to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

The leaders also discussed issues related to Russian-Uzbek cooperation, primarily in trade-economic, energy, and cultural-humanitarian areas, and confirmed mutual interest in further strengthening strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

Putin then called Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to inform him about the progress of dialogue with Washington on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, including the main outcomes of the recent meeting with Witkoff.

"Tokayev expressed appreciation for the information and welcomed steps aimed at seeking ways to peacefully resolve the conflict," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Tokayev also discussed trade-economic cooperation, implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in industry and energy sector, and issues related to preparation for upcoming high-level bilateral events scheduled before the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump and Putin have agreed to meet soon, the Kremlin said on Thursday, a day after the Russian leader met Witkoff in Moscow.

Trump's deadline for Russia to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine or face more sanctions expires on Friday.



