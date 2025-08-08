PUTIN CALLS CHINAS XI AHEAD OF EXPECTED MEETING WITH TRUMP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed prospects for a settlement in Ukraine in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to media reports.

According to a statement from the Chinese government, Putin briefed Xi on the results of US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow earlier this week and the "Ukrainian crisis."

The Russian president also underscored Russia and China's comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi welcomed Moscow and Washington maintaining dialogue, improving relations, and advancing political resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis."

The Chinese president told Putin that Beijing will "uphold its consistent position" and continue "promoting peace and dialogue."

The leaders also spoke about bilateral economic and trade ties.

Earlier in the day, Putin also called two Central Asian leaders, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, on the same issue.

Putin is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days. According to media reports, the summit may take place as early as Monday.





