Pakistan suspends internet in Balochistan province amid security operation

Pakistani government has suspended mobile internet service in southwestern Balochistan province, for at least three weeks, amid security operation against militants in the region.

Balochistan provincial government had asked the federal government to suspend the mobile internet services with immediate effect in the province until Aug. 31 "due to law and order situation."

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind confirmed to Anadolu that the request was sent by the provincial government to federal interior ministry.

According to locals, the mobile internet service was not available in different areas of the province.

The move came amid surge in militant attacks in the province where security forces have launched targeted operations against the militants.

Pakistan army said Wednesday that at least three security personnel including an officer were killed in an improvised explosive device blast in Mastung district of Balochistan when militants targeted their vehicle.

Later, four militants were killed during subsequent operations.

Last month, unknown gunmen abducted nine passengers from a bus in the Sur-Dakai area on the border between Balochistan's Zhob and Loralai districts and later killed them.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but poorest province. Security forces have long faced a low-intensity rebellion from Baloch separatists, who claim the province has been denied major developments.

The province is also a key route for the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port via a network of roads, railways and pipelines for cargo, oil and gas transportation.



According to the Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 82 militant attacks and dozens of security operations took place across the country in July, resulting in 215 fatalities, including 37 security personnel, 124 militants and 54 civilians. Additionally, 199 people were injured, including 107 civilians, 56 security personnel and 35 militants.



Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of failing to prevent militants from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of various militant groups, from carrying out attacks in Pakistan, then seeking refuge in Afghanistan.



Afghanistan denies the charges and reaffirms its commitment to not allowing cross-border militant operations.



