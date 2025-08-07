Trump calls on Middle Eastern countries to join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged all Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords, claiming Iran's nuclear arsenal had been "totally obliterated."

"Now that the nuclear arsenal being 'created' by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This will insure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST," he claimed.

The Abraham Accords aim to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, beginning with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September 2020, during Trump's first presidency.

Trump previously said some countries expressed interest in joining the agreements, stating: "We have some really great countries in there right now, and I think we are going to start loading them up, because Iran was the primary problem."

The comments follow a recent Israel-Iran conflict that erupted on June 13 with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, followed by retaliation by Tehran. The conflict ended with the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and a ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





