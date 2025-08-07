After India, Trump vows more sanctions on Russian oil buyers

US President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to impose "a lot more" secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after slapping the penalties on India hours earlier.

"You're going to see a lot more. You're going to see so much secondary sanctions," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump earlier Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India in response to its continued purchase of Russian oil. The tariffs will be effective in 21 days.

The order further directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to determine whether any other country is "directly or indirectly" importing Russian Federation oil.

"If the Secretary of Commerce finds that a country is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," he, consulting with other officials, "shall recommend whether and to what extent I should take action as to that country, including whether I should impose an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent on imports of articles of that country," it said.

Trump said Tuesday that the US will "make that determination" about sanctions on countries that purchase Russian oil after talks between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian officials in Moscow.

Trump accuses New Delhi of profiting from the resale of Russian oil.

India said it was "extremely unfortunate" that Trump raised tariffs to 50% on India for "actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest."

The actions are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, adding that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary" to protect its national interests.





