Prominent Bulgarian public figures urge government to condemn Israeli genocide in Gaza

Many Bulgarian public figures on Wednesday urged the government to condemn the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

In an open letter to the country's president, prime minister, and foreign minister, they called for "a clear and public condemnation of the genocide and mass violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza, affirming that Bulgaria will uphold the spirit and the letter of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which the country is a signatory," public broadcaster BTA reported.

Diana Hussein, a representative of the initiative behind the open letter entitled Position of Bulgarian Public Figures, Cultural Workers, and Citizens on the Genocide in Gaza, stressed that it is crucial to condemn what is happening in Gaza, as Bulgaria is obligated to defend the principles that serve as a benchmark for conduct in Europe.

She added that the government must explain what strategic interest justifies Bulgaria's current position.

Also speaking at the letter's presentation, Ognyan Kasabov, who teaches ethics at Sofia University, said Bulgaria's current stance seems strange against the backdrop of growing international condemnation of Israel's actions.

Nayden Rashkov, the director of Amnesty International Bulgaria, underlined that the actions of the Israeli government meet the criteria for genocide.

Telling how Bulgaria officially recognized the state of Palestine in 1988, Lyubomir Kyuchukov, a former deputy foreign minister, said: "With its current stance, the West confirms the perception of double standards."

He emphasized that criticism of Netanyahu's policies is not antisemitism, but rather a call to uphold international law.

The letter urges all Bulgarian institutions responsible for foreign policy to support all rulings of the International Court of Justice, including efforts to implement them, as well as to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

The open letter also calls for active diplomatic initiatives by the UN, EU, and NATO to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, and for the suspension of export and transit of weapons that could be used against civilians in Gaza.

It also calls for the reaffirmation and reinforcement of Bulgaria's position in support of the Palestinian people's right to a state, described as viable, independent, and democratic.

"Bulgaria cannot remain silent. What is needed is determination, courage, and dignified conduct, so that future generations may speak of Bulgaria with the same respect as they have until now," the letter adds.