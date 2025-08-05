Hundreds demonstrate near Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv to demand Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated near the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages.

Demonstrators blocked Ayalon Highway - which runs past the ministry - by setting fire to car tires, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Among the protesters were families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, who joined the rally to express their opposition to the government's decision to continue the Gaza war, the outlet said.

The protest comes amid a deepening stalemate in ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas.

Last week, Israel withdrew from indirect talks with Hamas in Doha over disagreements on key issues: a full withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the war, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed willingness to release all Israeli hostages at once in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian detainees.

The Israeli opposition and hostage families accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing a full agreement in favor of partial deals that allow him to prolong the war, in a move driven by political survival, fearing his government would collapse if its far-right flank withdraws over ending the war.

Tel Aviv estimates that 50 Israelis remain captive in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinian detainees, many of whom face torture, starvation and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. Israel's military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.