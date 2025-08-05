GERMANYS SOCIAL DEMOCRATS URGE BERLIN TO TAKE IN CHILDREN FROM GAZA

News World Germany's Social Democrats urge Berlin to take in children from Gaza

On Tuesday, lawmakers from Germany's SPD party urged Berlin to take in injured children from Gaza, as part of the opposition party's push for a tougher government stance on the war.

A number of lawmakers from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Tuesday joined calls for Berlin to temporarily take in injured children from the Gaza Strip, as the centre-left party pushes for a firmer stance in the ongoing conflict.



SPD foreign policy expert Adis Ahmetovic said it was time for Germany to act.



"Injured children from Gaza should receive medical care in Germany, other countries are already leading the way here," Ahmetovic told public broadcaster ARD.



"I expect the federal government to fulfil its responsibility and take concrete measures to take in seriously injured children."



Calls on Berlin for more decisive action have been growing amid international outrage over the humanitarian situation in the embattled Gaza Strip, which experts say is on the brink of famine following nearly 22 months of Israel's military campaign, launched in the wake of the October 7, 2023 attacks.



The SPD is the junior partner in the government of conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which has been in office since early May.



While Merz has at times been more openly critical of Israel than his predecessor Olaf Scholz, the SPD has advocated more strongly for concrete steps over the war in Gaza than their conservative partners.



Earlier, SPD parliamentary secretary Derya Türk-Nachbaur also urged the government to take in children from Gaza.



"We can see that there are a number of initiatives in our European partner countries to fly out children and care for the seriously injured," she told broadcaster RTL/ntv.



She named Norway and Italy as examples. "There are many other countries that have joined the initiative," she added, calling on the government to follow suit and take in children from Gaza.



Germany has admitted Ukrainian children amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Türk-Nachbaur noted, arguing the country was therefore well-prepared to provide care.



SPD deputy parliamentary leader Siemtje Möller, who travelled to Israel and the Palestinian territories last week as part of a delegation accompanying Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, sent a letter to her parliamentary group detailing her impressions from the trip.



Practical improvements by the Israeli government were needed to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, she wrote in the letter, which was made available to dpa.



"My assessment is that the Israeli government will make little progress without pressure," wrote Möller. "If such concrete improvements fail to materialize in the near future, there must be consequences."



She named sanctions against far-right Israeli Cabinet members or a "(partial) suspension of weapons exports" as possible means to increase pressure.



Three German cities - Hanover, Dusseldorf and Bonn - announced earlier this week that they plan to take in children from Gaza and Israel who are particularly traumatized or vulnerable.



The Chancellery and the Interior Ministry have responded cautiously, however, expressing concerns over the feasibility of such evacuations.



In a letter addressed to Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul seen by dpa, the mayors of the three cities asked the federal government for support in implementing their plans.



"What is needed now is an organized procedure at federal level that makes this humanitarian aid possible. We urge you to create the legal and organizational conditions for such a reception as quickly as possible," states the letter, which was also signed by the mayors of Kiel and Leipzig.



Türk-Nachbaur conceded that some issues need to be resolved with Israel before children can be evacuated from Gaza.



"We need safe corridors, we need to get the ambulance transport organized and we first need the go-ahead from the Israeli side," the Social Democrat said.



"We're not talking about hundreds or thousands of children," she said, noting that Italy has taken in "20, 30, 40, 50 children."



