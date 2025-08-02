Russia claims to capture another village in Ukraine

 Contact Us
Russia claimed control of the village of Aleksandro-Kalinove in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, while Ukraine reportedly launched drone attacks overnight.

Published August 02,2025
Russia claimed on Saturday that its forces had taken control of another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinove came under Russia's control following operations carried out by the units of the Yig (South) group of forces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Ukraine responded with air attacks using drones — 338 of them were shot down and jammed overnight.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Moscow's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.