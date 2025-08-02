Russia claims to capture another village in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Saturday that its forces had taken control of another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinove came under Russia's control following operations carried out by the units of the Yig (South) group of forces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Ukraine responded with air attacks using drones — 338 of them were shot down and jammed overnight.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Moscow's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.





