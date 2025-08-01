Trump envoy visits Gaza aid center near Rafah amid famine crisis

US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived Friday at an aid center operated by the so-called "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" (GHF) in the Morag corridor, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Israel's Channel 12.

The visit comes as international condemnation escalates over Israel's starvation policy in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Witkoff is accompanied by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. The delegation is expected to inspect distribution sites amid reports that over 1,000 starving Palestinians have been killed since May at food collection points run by the GHF.

Speaking on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Witkoff would "visit distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food, and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground."

There has been no immediate Palestinian response to the visit.





