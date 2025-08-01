Putin comments on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

As the Russia–Ukraine war approaches its fourth year, ceasefire negotiations between the two sides have resumed in Istanbul. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a statement regarding the next round of talks.

Commenting on Ukraine's approach, Putin said: "If Ukraine believes now is not the right time for negotiations, Moscow is ready to wait."

He added, "We want the talks to continue. However, Russia's objectives in Ukraine remain unchanged. We announced our conditions in the summer of 2024, and we still aim to achieve them."

In a related development, Russia recently deployed a previously unused missile system called "Oreshnik" in a strike on Ukraine. Putin claimed that the missile could not be intercepted by modern air defense systems and confirmed it has now entered mass production.

"The Oreshnik missile system has entered serial production. The first batch has been produced," Putin stated.

Back in December 2024, he described the Oreshnik as Russia's most advanced and powerful missile, announcing that mass production would begin soon.